The Verzuz battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz reminded us just how strong both of their catalogs are. The live event resulted in the announcements of two albums: Rick Ross' Richer Than I've Ever Been and 2 Chainz's So Help Me God. The latter of which is finally seeing the light of day this Friday.

Chainz just shared the tracklist for the project but he did leave out some important information -- the features. Thus far, we're aware that Lil Wayne appears on "Money Maker" and Mulatto on "Quarantine Thick." So Help Me God will include 15 songs in total but Chainz left all of the guest verses blank.

"Friday! Imma let ya'll figure out who the features are," he captioned the post.

Earlier this week, the rapper shared the cover art for the project with a heartfelt reflection of his upbringing. The cover art includes a high school photo of the rapper at the age of 14, indeed rocking 2 chains.

"I know a lot of artists have used baby pictures and kid photos to tell their story or reveal there journey , but this one different ! this is the 8th grade me," he captioned the post. "if I could tell that person something today I would tell them don’t give up , times is hard , but they don’t last forever."

Check out the tracklist for his project below. Who do you think is on the project?