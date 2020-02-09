mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz Taps T.R.U. Trooper, Worl, For "Brick On My Face"

Noah C
February 09, 2020 15:11
Brick On My Face
T.R.U. Feat. 2 Chainz & Worl

Off 2 Chainz's label's new compilation project.


In a recent interview on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show, 2 Chainz revealed his plans to leave Def Jam after his next album in order to pursue an independent route. "I'm just coming into another layer - another section in my life - to where it's just about owning more," he explained. "And that's all that it is. And who knows? I might stick around. It just depends on how the negotiations go. But for now, I'm looking forward to possibly being independent by the end of the year and rocking out with my guys." 

On Friday, he took a major step towards realizing this vision. Tity Boi showed that he can take charge and lead a battalion to victory with his T.R.U. label's compilation project, NO FACE NO CASEBased on the fifteen tracks on there, T.R.U. University seems like a good time. 2 Chainz has gathered a collective of artist who excel at making exhilarating trap music. While Worl is the only rapper other than 2 Chainz that appears on "Brick On My Face", it captures the energy of the project well. 

Quotable Lyrics

Still got a stick in the couch
I got 'em listening now
Still got codeine in my body
And I'm still pissin' it out
Watch how I pitch from the mound
I throw a change-up 

- 2 Chainz

T.R.U. 2 Chainz Worl
