2 Chainz opened up shop for Amber Rose to play house guest on a very special episode of GQ's "Most Expensivest Shit." This time around, the model/activist and her host check out the priciest sex toys on the "luxury market" under the guidance of an industry expert - who enters the fold brandishing a briefcase full of battery-operated goodness.

The aforementioned expert isn't just a figurehead working off a teleprompter, but the actual brand ambassador for Lelo, a company that specializes in luxury sex toys. And to think, Amber Rose wasn't the only person on deck offering his or her testimonial, as 2 Chainz spoke of "muscle control" and "vagina control" as if it were a personal affliction.

Together, Amber and 2 Chainz decided on their accord, whether the Lelo goods are worth their exorbitant price tag. As you know, Amber Rose is reputed for her advocate work within the doctine of sex positivism, while 2 Chainz, on the other hand, is neither here nor there, in layman's terms. On GQ's "Most Expensivest Shit," he serves the function of showing the 99 percenters the levels of absurdity they're missing out on. Peep the episode in full (down below) and hit us with your thoughts. Do any of these erotic accelerants speak to you in particular?

