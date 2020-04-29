When you're a celebrity, you often find yourself regularly engaged in some sort of legal dispute. Rapper 2 Chainz knows just about that, considering that he's been hit with a few lawsuits over the years. In 2019, he was sued over allegedly stealing a song sample, and in February of this year, he was accused of the same thing by another artist. A woman also sued him for $5 million for calling her a "thot," but a judge recently threw out her case. Now, Bossip reports that a former employee is taking 2 Chainz and the rapper's business partner Mychel "Snoop" Dillard to court.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

According to the outlet, Leon Wiggins worked for the two business owners and struck a deal to help bring in more clientele to Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, as well as Hookah MRD Kings back in 2018. It was reportedly agreed that Wiggins would work as an assistant manager to both establishments, and if he made a certain amount of sales, he would also collect a commission.

Leon Wiggins reportedly states in his lawsuit that after he sold a number of items at both restaurants, he was supposed to receive a commission of $24,713. In April 2019, Wiggin left his positions at both establishments, but he claims he was never paid what he says he's due. Wiggins also states that 2 Chainz nor his business partner ever responded to the lawsuit, so he wants to move forward with receiving a default judgment. Yet, the rapper and Dillard aren't giving up that easily, and they replied they never received the proper paperwork to give to their lawyers. As far as the commission deal is concerned, the business partners say they weren't aware of any deal. The case is ongoing.

