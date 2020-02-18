The story of Jack Thriller's beef with 2 Chainz is a tale that has been told and retold for years. The comedian got himself into a bit of trouble with the Atlanta rapper years ago, and many weren't sure why these two unlikely foes were going at one another. Thriller recently visited Hot 107.9 and took responsibility for stirring up hostility with 2 Chainz and he dropped the reason why he decided to square up in the first place.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"We got into it because he didn't like me and I wanted to be his friend," Jack Thriller said. "And I had got in my feelings. That was on some hoe sh*t and when he just didn't react to me the way I wanted him to react to me, I threw a fit. I said something that I shouldn't have said and I took it way too far on some clout-chasing, treasure trolly type sh*t. It got outta hand and I was really disrespectful to that guy. It was so uncalled for, so unwarranted and I'm a big fan. So, even when I tried to be mad, I couldn't 'cause he kept on coming out with hit after hit after hit."

"I felt so stupid 'cause I love him," he continued. "But when I would see him and to see the hate in his eyes and the anger and the malice. He looked like he wanted to reach in and take my good eye and squeeze that b*tch, throw it on the ground, stomp that mother f*cker and put it out like a cigarette."

Years ago, Jack Thriller was a guest on Drink Champs and they called 2 Chainz during the episode. Let's just say things escalated quickly when Chainz lost his cool and said anything with Jack's blood is "p*ssy." Thriller added, "He said when he gon' see me, it's on 'on sight.' I'm not as mad as he is, that's why I'm scared." The two men haven't spoken since that time. "If I find out where he at, I'm not gon' go there," Jack joked.

He also said he's sent the rapper Edible Arrangements and singing telegrams with apologies, but he's still making sure he avoids 2 Chainz at all costs. Watch the clip of his interview below.