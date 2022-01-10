As the NFL playoffs are set to kick off next week, 2 Chainz is starring in the league's newest commercial for Super Bowl LVI. The Rap or Go to the League rapper appears in the new advertisement alongside several highlights of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and more.

"It's playoffs time America, and it all comes down to this," Chainz says in the video "So, I just got one question: Whose back you got?"



JC Olivera / Getty Images

The final teams competing for a spot in the Super Bowl are the Tennesee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and the Philidelphia Eagles.

In addition to promoting the Super Bowl, Chainz is also prepping a new album, which he announced last week.

"Hey you how you been!? It's been a minute I know, but im back with something new and exotic," said Chainz on IG. "You know I ain’t been around this long with out being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game my album 'DOPE DONT SELL ITSELF' drops this month and single drops this week."

Check out 2 Chainz's appearance in the NFL's new Super Bowl commercial below.





