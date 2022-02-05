Uber has been upsetting a few Hip Hop artists lately and at least one of them is expanding on a situation that went viral online. First, Snoop Dogg shared a video of a text exchange he was having with his Uber driver who wrote that he couldn't deliver the Rap icon's food because the neighborhood wasn't safe. Then, 2 Chainz shared a video showing a driver attempting to kick his wife and daughter out of his vehicle, tossing them out in the snow.

At the time, 2 Chainz uploaded the clip and asked Uber to rectify the situation and now, he's elaborating about the incident with Hot 97.



Paul R. Giunta / Stringer / Getty Images

“My daughter was videotaping. My daughter was actually the genius behind that,” he said. During the drive, 2 Chainz's wife was said to have felt "disrespected by the driver" who then threatened to put the family out.

“My wife is a very sweet person, but when it involved the kids, animal instincts kicked in,” he added, mentioning that Uber has contacted him. “I have so many receipts. My daughter did a great job with just sitting there filming the whole thing.” There apparently is a longer video that exists but he opted to only share just a portion of the altercation.

It's unclear how Uber has decided to handle the situation. Check out 2 Chainz on Hot 97 below.