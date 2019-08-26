It's no secret that 2 Chainz is a fan of only the Most Expensivest S***. So, why would we be surprised that he dropped 25 racks on a set of tires? The only surprising (and disappointing) aspect about this is that he chose to spend that much money designing his rims with the signature "V" of VLONE, the streetwear brand started by convicted sex offender, A$AP Bari.

The five orange "V"'s on each rim, jump out when contrasted with the black body of the Rolls Royce Cullinan. Forgiato, the LA-based company that designs wheels for performance cars (and is often referenced in rap songs), shared a photo of 2 Chainz's truck back in March, but it was white at the time. Tity Boi detailed in his latest Instagram post that he spent "half a million jumping line" when he bought the car, but that cost doesn't even include what he spent on converting it into matte black. Forgiato also revealed that 2 Chainz's VLONE rims are the first of ten sets, so we'll likely see photos of other rappers rolling around in them soon, but they're gonna have to pull out all the stops to get on Chainz's level.

2 Chainz teased some fire new music recently, which makes sense because he's always in the studio and he's fire.