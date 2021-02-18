2 Chainz has always been intimately connected with the sport of basketball. For one he's no slouch on the courts himself, having clearly established himself as one of the most formidable hip-hop ballers by a wide margin; look no further than some video evidence of his clinical three-point game. He's also a frequent courtside spectator, with not even a global pandemic stopping him from catching a live game. And of course, 2 Chainz previously enlisted LeBron James to A&R his acclaimed album Rap Or Go To The League, a project that featured several allusions to basketball ambitions.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

With yesterday marking Michael Jordan's fifty-eighth birthday, it's not surprising that Tity Boi took a moment to celebrate the legendary basketball player on his Instagram page. "Happy Birthday MJ," he captions, alongside a picture from his personal archives, one that finds him and MJ connecting for an unknown occasion. Given the grainy nature of the picture, it seems more spontaneous than planned, and one has to wonder if Jordan's presence was enough to render even a rapper of Toni's status starstruck.

Check out the picture below, and be sure to show some love to Michael Jordan in the comments below. Though there are indeed some who believe that he has been surpassed as the undisputed GOAT, it's evident that he will forever remain in the conversation, regardless of who comes next. Happy belated, MJ!