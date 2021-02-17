Though the format has switched up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiny Desk Concerts have adapted to the difficulties by doing what many have done -- working from home. For the most part, the results have been impressive, with standout performances from Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and a particularly stunning one from Spillage Village. Following a soulful set by Rick Ross yesterday, Tiny Desk has kept the ball rolling with a lavish performance by 2 Chainz, who certainly lived up to his lavish reputation -- almost to a comedic degree.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For one, he performs the beginning of the set draped casually over a leather chair, delivering his bars with the cavalier charm we've come to expect from Tity Boi. All the while, an on-hand pedicurist pampers his feet as he recites the bars from So Help Me God favorite "Southside Hov." Eventually, he does liven up the pace with a location switch, connecting with a few musicians to bring hits like "Good Drank," "I'm Different," and "Vampire." For the most part, each song shines with a live arrangement, especially when the bassist and percussionists really lock in.

At a little over twenty-one minutes, 2 Chainz's Tiny Desk Concert is slick enough to please longtime fans, as it really highlights his effortless grace as a performer. Not to mention how efficiently some of his biggest bangers translate to a live band setting -- perhaps we'll see him adapting accordingly once touring is back on the menu. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- how do you feel 2 Chainz fared?