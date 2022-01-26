2 Chainz' new album Dope Don't Sell Itself is set to release on February 4th, 2022. It will serve as the veteran rapper's 7th studio album, and follows his 2020 body of work So Help Me God. That album was home to guest verses from Lil Wayne, NBA Youngboy, Kanye West, Rick Ross, and more. The album entered the top 20 on the Billboard 200, and fans enjoyed Chainz' steady presence and the wit signature to his discography.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dope Don't Sell Itself was announced by the Atlanta based rapper on January 21st, 2022. There have been 2 singles released from the album: "Million Dollars Worth Of Game" with 42 Dugg and "Pop Music" featuring Moneybagg Yo and BeatKing. Now, via his music and merch website, we have a look at what other guest appearances are in store:

TRACKLIST:

1. BET IT BACK

2. POP MUSIC (FEAT. MONEYBAGG YO, BEATKING)

3. KINGPEN GHOSTWRITER (FEAT. LIL BABY)

4. OUTSTANDING (RODDY RICCH)

5. NEIGHBORS KNOW MY NAME

6. MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF GAME (FEAT. 42 DUGG)

7. FREE B.G.

8. 10 BRACELETS (FEAT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN)

9. LOST KINGS (FEAT. LIL DURK, SLEEPY ROSE)

10. CAYMANS (FEAT. SWAE LEE)

11. VLAD TV (FEAT. STOVE GOD COOKS, SYMBA, MAJOR MYJAH)

12. IF YOU WANT ME TO (FEAT. JACQUEES)

The tracklist comes by way of a link to the digital release of Dope Don't Sell Itself. As with So Help Me God, NBA Youngboy makes a showing on one of the cuts from the album. Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby have also contributed to the GRAMMY award winner's newest music endeavor.

Which feature are you most excited to hear? Do you think 2 Chainz will give us another great project? Let us know below!

[Via]