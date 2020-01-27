Given the impact the ever-inspirational Kobe Bryant has had on hip-hop culture, tributes have been pouring in since news of his passing broke. With many sharing images and heartfelt messages, 2 Chainz opted to take his reflections to the booth. Last night, the rapper previewed an unreleased song during a late-night cruise, tentatively titled "Speechless." In the soulful track, evocative of early-millennium Just Blaze or Yeezy production, 2 Chainz makes reference to the devastating death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

"I was in Juvenile before I heard Juvenile, my neighborhood was wild for someone trying to raise a child," he begins. "Trying to put food in my mouth I did what I did, I'm heartbroke when I found out bro died with his kid." Sounding almost despondent at times, "Speechless" has all the makings of a powerful track, and will likely round out 2 Chainz's upcoming solo album whenever that drops.

Between his own prowess on the courts and his LeBron James A&R'd album Rap Or Go To The League, 2 Chainz has many ties to the sport of basketball. Prior to sharing the snippet, 2 Chainz posted several thoughts on Kobe's death, writing "I am truly lost for words, my idol." Rest in peace to Kobe Bryant, Gianna, and the seven others who died in the fatal helicopter crash.