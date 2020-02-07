2 Chainz, Quavo, & Skooly Celebrate Loyalty On "Reliable"

Today marks the arrival of 2 Chainz and the T.R.U. squad's No Face No Case, bringing Skooly, Worl, Hott Locked N, and Sleepy Rose into the fold in a major way. While the fifteen track album mostly serves as a showcase for his roster, 2 Chainz's presence can be felt throughout, especially on the Quavo assisted banger "Reliable." Though not entirely innovative, the track serves its purpose in injecting some momentum into the album's latter half. It's only a matter of expectation.

Skooly sets it off, handling both the chorus and the opening verse. "These n***s lyin', I'm tired of it, 'bout to expose they diary," he raps. "Most of my n****s is violent, these the n****s I'll slide for." Quavo is up next, opting to use what's quickly becoming his signature flow; we can only hope he's saving something up his sleeve for Culture 3. As always, 2 Chainz comes through with a highlight verse, his lively presence and penchant for imagery ensuring "Reliable" goes out with a bang.

Check it out for yourself, and sound off below -- are you vibing with No Face No Case?

Quotable Lyrics

All of my bitches my side ho, I sneak em' in through the side do'

I am allergic to 5-0, married the game no bridal

I draw down on my rival

You in my lane so drive slow