Back in January, 2 Chainz riled up plenty of excitement when he announced that fans could expect the arrival of his long-awaited ColleGrove 2 album in collaboration with Lil Wayne later this year. While we haven't heard much since then, on Monday (June 11), the 44-year-old revealed via Twitter that he and Tunechi have been spending some time in the studio together in between his busy show schedule.

"Had a good weekend with two shows in Vegas and one in Mexico in two days," he wrote along with some photos of Tity Boi and his wife, Kesha Ward, travelling together.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"Now I'm about to crash, I'm just walking out the studio. Been in with @LilTunechi all night, let's just say I'm excited about our project."

The project in question is a follow-up to 2016's ColleGrove, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 53K total album-equivalent units in its first week out.

While talking to Akademiks during a Spotify Greenroom conversation at the top of the year, 2 Chainz shared, "This one is definitely coming out this year."

"We're actually in the process of mixing it and [Lil Wayne's] on every single song," he unveiled at the time. "We were in the studio together. I think the last time we were in the studio together maybe twice. This time, we've been in the studio together multiple times working on this project, whether going back in after we've done something or whatever.

The father of three told Ak that he was feeling "super excited about this f*cking project because it don't sound like nothing [he's] heard before."

In other news, Lil Wayne recently joined The Game onstage in Los Angeles along with Kanye West and Blueface for the West Coast legend's Drillmatic show – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

