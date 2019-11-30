It looks like 2 Chainz was kicking it with Kanye West this holiday weekend. The ATL rapper took to his Instagram Saturday afternoon to share a picture of him and Ye posing together for the camera.

“Deuce and Ye like Snoop and Dre,” he captioned the post as Kanye knelt down in his Yeezy’s and Tity Boi grabbed his crotch while wearing designer wear. It’s unclear at the moment what brought the two rappers together, but its definitely not out of the ordinary. Hell, just two years ago Kanye & 2 Chains brought their families together for Easter dinner, so to see the two hanging out isn’t very surprising. Hopefully there’s some music attached to this hangout session, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up for that just quite yet. Peep the photo (below).

In other news, Kanye West is readying a sequel to Jesus Is King, which according to producer OMG Ronny, will have a gospel feel to it. We’ll continue to keep you posted on that moving forward, but in the meantime check out the new music video for “Closed On Sundays” & “God Flow” while you're at it.