Dedicated Hip Hop dads love showing off their kids, especially as they enjoy all of the luxuries that stardom affords. Before we know it, Father's Day will be upon us and social media timelines will be flooded with our favorite entertainers highlighting their best moments with their children. However, it's not all about showing off for the 'Gram, as 2 Chainz recently noted in a screenshot of a message he received from his wife, Kesha Ward.

The happy family often makes appearances online as both 2 Chainz and Kesha share celebratory moments. Yet, this time, the rapper jokingly-non-jokingly lamented over dropping nearly $100K on tuitions for their three kids.



"Hey guys! Another year has approached us and it is time to pay tuition again," the message from Kesha reads. "Payment is due June 15th. Here is the breakdown.... Heaven-9th-31,150, Harmony-5th-38,680, Halo-1st-26,700. Totaling-$96,530 Thank you for being a great father and husband [wink kiss face emoji]."

Private schools can set folks back and in the caption to the post, 2 Chainz added: "Kesha hellll [weary face emoji][face palm emoji][crying laughing emoji] im fina send ya kids to Duke for this kinda money [tongue out money face emoji]." Famous dads flooded the rapper's comments to say that they felt his pain. Check it out below.



