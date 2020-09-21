2 Chainz participated in the Atlanta stop for the "Feed Your City Challenge," Saturday. The movement helps to give groceries and personal protective equipment to underserved communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world, but it’s important for people like myself who have a platform to be on ground zero giving back,” 2 Chainz said. “It’s a hard time for the whole world, not just the city of Atlanta. But I’m just using my platform to lead by example."

The "Feed Your City Challenge" was started by The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation. The Foundation's website describes the mission of the challenge saying "'To give families in the community a relief. Fighting for the poor and underprivileged.' Having a full understanding of what it means to come from poor households. With the strength of God and hard work, we overcame and made it through and that’s why our mission is to give back."

“It’s very important that each person be counted so we can get the right funds in the community. It’s another thing I’m trying to get people out here to understand as well,” 2 Chainz added.

The event also gave those in attendance the opportunity to register to vote.

