2 Chainz recently appeared on The Breakfast Club to promote his newly-released album Dope Don’t Sell Itself. Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God about his relationship with late rapper Young Dolph and how they first met in Atlanta, he detailed his first introduction to the Memphis artist, and tackled dealing with his loss as well as feeling targeted as a rapper.

The two met through Memphis producer, Drumma Boy, who set 2 Chainz up to feature on a verse for a Young Dolph track.

“I was probably his first feature,” 2 Chainz said. “At this time I was charging like $3,000 for a verse.”

This was the beginning of multiple collaborations between the two rappers, including tracks like “Pulled Up” off the mixtape Married to da Trap, Vol. 1.

“And so I go down and meet Dolph-- real cool, cool playa from Memphis,” 2 Chainz continues. “I just really rocked with his energy, and I did a song with him, and I did it so fast, and we were waiting on [Dolla Boy of Playaz Circle], and he never came because he was doing what he was doing, and I ended up doing another verse, and I told [Dolph] I ain’t want to get paid for it, you know what I’m saying, I’m straight.”

From then on, Dolph would show up to every one of 2 Chainz's Memphis performances, eventually finding his way into his clique.

“Memphis was one of my original “put me on” spots… One time I had three shows in one night in Memphis, that's how many bags I was getting so, you know, [Dolph] would always pull up,” 2 Chainz said. “He started turning up the heat… he started rocking with some of the folks from my team… Just rest in peace to him.”

The entire Hip Hop community mourned the death of Young Dolph in his hometown of Memphis late last year.

2 Chainz latest release, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, is out today.

Check out the new interview with 2 Chainz below.