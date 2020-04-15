2 Chainz's mama ain't raised no hoe!!! After a recent court battle against an artist who claimed that 2 Chainz, Offset, and YGstole his song, the three rappers are celebrating their win after the case was dismissed.

At the beginning of the year, it was reported that the trio would be going to court to battle a rapper named Slugga, real name Solomon Clanton, who claims they infringed on his copyright by releasing "Proud."

"Plaintiffs discovered that since at least March 2018 Defendants have continuously and repeatedly infringed, and are presently infringing, Slugga’s copyright in the Subject Composition, in a song publicly performed by 2Chainz as part of his highly successful album The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It," state the legal documents.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Slugga's song was released three years prior to 2 Chainz's record. The tracks share a common theme, as well as a similar hook and lyrics.

According to The Blast, the case has officially been dismissed by Slugga, who is voluntarily dropping his suit against all defendants. However, he has the chance to re-file if he chooses to in the future.

The video for "Proud" shows all three of 2 Chainz, Offset, and YG's moms rapping their hit song. Re-visit it below.

Unfortunately, this does not mean that all legal difficulties have vanished for the trio of rappers. As we reported earlier today, Offset's baby mama is looking to take him to court over child support. You can't win 'em all.

