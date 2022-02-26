If you've ever listened to 2 Chainz's music or follow him on social media, you would know he is a big advocate for marijuana use. In fact, he was a proponent of Snoop Dogg lighting up a joint on stage during his Feb. 13 Super Bowl performance.

On Friday (Feb. 25), Chainz took to Twitter to accept an imaginary "3 Day No Marijuana Challenge." In the tweet, he vowed to not smoke weed on February 29, 30 and 31, days that obviously do not exist: "My dawg say it’s time to slow down a lil bit."

While tolerance breaks help smokers to recuperate a little, 2 Chainz clearly does not think he needs one. On the heels of his recent seventh studio album Dope Don't Sell Itself, Chainz has been on a roll not just with the memes, but with music as well.

The album's elite feature roster of Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy and others has his project as one of the best of 2022, with commentators like Noreaga already calling it a classic.

As much as he evidently likes to smoke weed, 2 Chainz has also inserted himself into the politics of marijuana, as he teamed up with fellow rappers like Meek Mill and Quavo to push for legislative reform, seeking pardons for non-violent cannabis related offenders in the U.S.

Tity Boi just wants everyone to be able to smoke freely, whether it be in their home or on stage at Super Bowl Halftime. Check out his hilarious T-break meme below.