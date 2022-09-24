Whether you're filming a music video, promo shoot, advertisement, movie scene, or any other video, and you're as big of a rapper as Atlanta icon 2 Chainz, you want to make sure you're still safe in the process. The "Birthday Song" MC, set to appear in an upcoming star-studded Gangsta Grillz mixtape from Symba, is looking for a stunt double or stand-in for a new project. He made a call to action via Instagram to get people applying.



"Are you down? Disappointed? Can't find a job?" asked 2 in his best infomercial voice. "Look no further. You can stand in for me." He pointed the camera towards the set behind him, which looks to be a basketball court with rap music in the background. The 45-year-old also laid out some ground rules for prospective clones.

"Be at least 6'5", wear black, and get paid for that s**t," said Mr. Chainz. Many fans in the comments were quick to point out that 6'5"'s a bit of a rarity these days, and some of the responses warrant a chuckle.







Apart from sourcing lookalikes for a shoot, 2 Chainz has also tried to make a positive impact in his local politics. Killer Mike recently spoke on behalf of the two at an Atlanta City Council meeting to address laws that could hurt Black business owners. On the music side of things, he updated fans about the sequel to his Lil Wayne collab tape, ColleGrove2.

Do you think you have what it takes to stand in for Tity Boi? We're sure you'd be one of many DM slides that the Atlanta rapper would receive following his announcement.