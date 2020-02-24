It's been a fruitful time to be a 2 Chainz fan, given that his last two albums Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and Rap Or Go To The League are among the best of his career. Some fans have even concluded that the artist formerly known as Tity is getting better with each passing year, his skills aging like fine wine. And while he recently took a moment to showcase his signees on the T.R.U. compilation album No Face No Case, many have been hoping he'd slide through with another new solo album -- after all, some of the pieces are already in place.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Today, 2 Chainz hit the Gram to declare some wonderful intentions. "Dropping new music this week," he writes, albeit keeping anything further close to his chest. The unnamed track marks his first single since the Future collaboration "Dead Man Walking," and should give us a little more perspective as to what the stove-whisperer has up his sleeve. While optimism is nice and all, is it too much to ask for that recently-teased collab between him, Pusha T, and Nas?

Release patterns likely point to a Friday release, with select international markets landing access on Thursday. We'll have it covered whenever 2 Chainz decides to unleash his new single -- would you welcome a new album from the Atlanta icon?