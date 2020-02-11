Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Atlanta Hawks, you can rest assured that 2 Chainz, a Georgia native, will be seated courtside to watch the four quarters play out. The Hawks don't even need to be involved for the rapper to be spotted at STAPLES Center taking in the entertainment. With an album titled Rap Or Go To The League, it's obvious that 2 Chainz is a huge basketball fan. The death of Kobe Bryant has affected the sports and music worlds equally, with so many taking to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family and all other people affected by the tragic Calabasas helicopter crash. Chainz reflected on the legend's passing, telling his fans that he would be getting some tattoos in Kobe's honor and, this week, he followed through on that promise.



Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Tity Boi showed off his brand new tats, which simply contain Bryant's famous jersey number. Opting to place the "2" on his left knee and the "4" on his right, many are pointing out that the rapper could not have chosen a more painful spot to get the ink. Adding "Long Live Bean" in his caption, 2 Chainz is one of many to have gotten tattoo tributes to the iconic scorer, who was laid to rest alongside his daughter Gianna earlier today.

Rest in peace, Kobe and Gigi. Check out 2 Chainz's tribute below.