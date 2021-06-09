Rappers love to show off their mothers. They fawn over them on social media, make huge purchases to show their gratitude, post throwback photos of younger days, and just for kicks, they make their moms the center of attention. Hip Hop fans have often received songs from artists dedicated to their mothers as they lyrically show love to the women who raised them.

On Monday (June 7), 2 Chainz shone the light on his mom during what looked to be a celebration for the rapper's wife, Kesha Ward. In a video, a "Club Kesha" sign hangs in the background while music is blasting and 2 Chainz's mother was filmed getting down to her son's tunes.

"My mom will be 71 this year !!!" 2 Chainz penned in the caption of his video. "We talked today and she told me that she wants to live 20 more years just so she can she what I’m going to do next [praying hands emoji][blue heart emoji] that was the sweetest thing in the world to me #clubkesha." Over on Kesha's page, she shared several photos of the event, including a picture with her husband's mama.

"My mother in law a 'G' [purple heart emoji]," said Kesha as the two women posed next to one another with beaming smiles. Mom is moving better than most of us on the dance floor, so check out the family fun-filled clip below.