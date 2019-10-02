In the midst of all this 6ix9ine-related madness, we didn't even realize that the man had officially made his way out of jail. Okay, fine. Maybe he's still in police custody but still... you've got to give it up to 2 Chainz for this. It's pretty funny.

There has been plenty of fun to be had at the expense of Tekashi 6ix9ine throughout the last month. After the "KOODA" rapper testified as a star witness in the trial of his alleged kidnappers, the internet has truly been a fun place again. Everyone is making fun of 6ix9ine in unison, sharing their favorite memes and predicting who Tek will rat out next. The hip-hop community isn't exactly sure of how he'll be perceived when/if he officially makes his way home. 69 doesn't plan on entering witness protection because he thinks he can still have a successful rap career but that's still to be determined. For now, the jokes are still flying and the latest comes via Atlanta's 2 Chainz.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

The iconic spitter uploaded a video of himself parading through the streets of New York City, 6ix9ine's hometown, when he noticed the kid roaming around himself. "I got breaking news, the boy done got out," said Tity Boi to the camera before motioning over to a giant inflatable rat. "I just ran into him too and y'all ain't gon' put y'all motherfucking hands on me!"

