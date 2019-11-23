We've had the privilege of hearing 2 Chainz and Future on tracks together in the past. 2 Chainz enlisted Future for "Doors Open" on his 2018 EP, Hibachi For Lunch. Go even farther back to when 2 Chainz was known as Tity Boi and there was their remix of Rocko's "Yeah Yeah" on Future's Dirty Sprite mixtape. However, unfortunately, we have not yet had the privilege of hearing a collaboration from these two over some Mike Will Made-It production.

Individually, neither 2 Chainz or Future are strangers to Mike Will's beats. They both appeared on the first and second instalments of the super-producer's Ransom series, but on separate songs. Don't despair, though. It may not be too long before we get to hear this trio take form. It was Future's 36th birthday on Wednesday (Nov. 20), and 2 Chainz and Mike Will attended a party to celebrate the FreeBand Gang founder. At this event, it appears they got to talking about what would happen if they brought their powers together. The world will likely stop, but we'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, 2 Chainz is seeking suggestions for names for their supergroup. Some funny and clever responses were given, as is usually the case with these sorts of games. One Twitter user pitched, "TOXIC UNIVERSITY," referencing 2 Chainz' record label, The Real University (T.R.U.), and likely Future's notoriously toxic habits. An especially ingenious fan came up with "Mike Will Made it 2 the Future." You got any better ideas?