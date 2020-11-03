Former President Barack Obama has met his fair share of artists. J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Wale, Alicia Keys, Pusha T, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Chance The Rapper, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, and many others have shaken hands with Obama, but 2 Chainz didn't get his opportunity until today (November 2). It was an exciting moment for the Atlanta rapper who shared a photos of himself and his family with the former President alongside a caption that explained why this was a life-changer for him.

"Mannnnnnnnnnn some of yal know how jelly I been over the years not meeting Obama , but that is now history and something to scratch off my bucket list," the rapper stated. 2 Chainz made his presidential introductions at a Joe Biden rally in the ATL where the rapper encouraged attendees to make sure their voices were heard through their votes.

"I think this next administration that I support, which is Biden Harris, they offer something different," 2 Chainz told the crowd. "I speak on being different, I speak on embracing being different. And without further ado, I'm different." The rapper performed his 2017 hit "I'm Different" for the crowd and urged them to cast their votes for Biden-Harris. Check it out below.

[via]