2 Chainz Embraces The Aesthetics Of The Past With "Can't Go For That" Visual

2 Chainz just came through with a visual for one of the smoothest tracks on "So Help Me God!"

2 Chainz is certainly one of the biggest stars in hip-hop right now and his output over the last decade has been incredibly consistent. While he started out delivering some truly hilarious bars, 2 Chainz has matured his sound over the years and continues to improve upon previous projects. His latest album dropped on Friday and it is called So Help Me God! Fans have been enjoying the new direction, particularly the song "Can't Go For That" which features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Duval.

The song is a nice vintage 70s throwback with 2 Chainz delivering one of his smoothest tracks to date. Given the vibe, it only makes sense that he decided to put out a music video for the song. As you can see in the full clip above, Chainz is joined by Lil Duval as they get dressed up in vintage clothes and perform the song in what looks like a studio made for The Tonight Show. 2 Chainz is duplicated throughout the band and wears a plethora of hairstyles, all while humorously mimicking each instrument.

Overall, it's a great visual and one that you can tell the artist put a lot of time into.