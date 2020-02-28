mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz Drops Off New Song "No TV"

Mitch Findlay
February 28, 2020 09:30
2020 Gamebread LLC
2 Chainz doesn't even need to get up to flex on his new single "NO TV," the latest from a string of Tity Boi bangers.


2 Chainz has always exuded an aura of success with minimal effort, and his new single "NO TV" exemplifies exactly that. In reality, the hustler's grace of Tity Boi cannot nor should not be denied. Since his arrival on the game with Ludacris' Disturbing Tha Peace imprint, the Atlanta rapper has continuously proven himself to be a staying presence in the rap game. In fact, some might even say he's only improved with each passing year, as evidenced by albums like Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and Rap Or Go To The League.

2 Chainz New Song

While he has yet to fully commit to the arrival of a new album this year, 2 Chainz has been content to serve singles one at a time. We've already seen the self-declared "hardest song ever," the Future assisted "Dead Man Walking." We've seen him roam the streets of Atlanta on "Falcons Hawks Braves." Now he's back with another new banger in "No TV," which immediately conjures memories of 8-bit video games played on nights home alone.

Opting to take a simple flow scheme and run with it, 2 Chainz rattles off lines with all the urgency of a slow-roaming mystical being. Yet given his undeniable volume of charisma, it remains exciting throughout. "Exotic beaches, melodic features," he raps. "It's hard to reach us, you in the bleachers." And if you happen to cross his path with a demo in hand and a dream on the brain, don't take it personally when he doesn't listen -- it's not his fault you see, his car simply doesn't have a CD player.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Nobody can see me
Cataract, Stevie
Big loan, big feet
Yellow watch, peep it
Can't play your CD
Car don't play CD

