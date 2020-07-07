2 Chainz Drops New Single "Devil Just Trying To Be Seen" With Skooly

With ColleGrove 2 on the way later this year, 2 Chainz has just responded to the madness happening across the world with his latest single "Devil Just Trying To Be Seen."

Surprising his fans, the Atlanta rapper has just dropped his first new single in a while, inviting his T.R.U. artist Skooly to help him out. The track is in response to the protests that broke out in the United States following the murder of George Floyd. The official music video for the song features footage from the riots, including social media content by Jess Hilarious, Diddy, T.I., Erykah Badu, and others.

This is likely a supplementary drop before the official announcement for ColleGrove 2 impacts us.

Quotable Lyrics:

The devil just trying to be seen

You can't be falling asleep

That shit'll turn to a nightmare now

Soon as you pop up in your dreams

Shit, I had to turn to a fiend

That shit turned me to a beast