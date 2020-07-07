mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz Drops New Single "Devil Just Trying To Be Seen" With Skooly

Alex Zidel
July 07, 2020 13:20
2 Chainz releases the music video for his new song "Devil Just Trying To Be Seen" with Skooly.


With ColleGrove 2 on the way later this year, 2 Chainz has just responded to the madness happening across the world with his latest single "Devil Just Trying To Be Seen."

Surprising his fans, the Atlanta rapper has just dropped his first new single in a while, inviting his T.R.U. artist Skooly to help him out. The track is in response to the protests that broke out in the United States following the murder of George Floyd. The official music video for the song features footage from the riots, including social media content by Jess Hilarious, Diddy, T.I., Erykah Badu, and others.

This is likely a supplementary drop before the official announcement for ColleGrove 2 impacts us.

Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics:

The devil just trying to be seen
You can't be falling asleep
That shit'll turn to a nightmare now
Soon as you pop up in your dreams
Shit, I had to turn to a fiend
That shit turned me to a beast

