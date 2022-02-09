2 Chainz Doesn't Hold Back In The "Free B.G." Music Video: Watch

Have you streamed 2 Chainz's "Dope Don't Sell Itself" yet?

2 Chainz's Dope Don't Sell Itself has been receiving plenty of praise since it arrived on streaming services last Friday. Days later, the 44-year-old continues to keep up entertained, this time, dropping off a music video for the record's seventh title, "Free B.G," produced by Mannie Fresh and Mondo.

As Hypebeast notes, the "Birthday Song" hitmaker can be seen spitting his bars for the camera while surrounded by ATVs, motorcycles, and a group of dancers.

"I took my jewelry on vacation / N*ggas say they thought I wasn’t gonna do some, just be patient / They couldn’t steal my car, I parked in front of Central Station / Folks knew I was flashy way before pictures was taken," the Georgia native raps over the beat.

Thus far, viewers have been giving 2 Chainz endless flowers for not only his new music video but his album as a whole. "2 Chainz has literally stood the test of time," one fan proclaimed. Others wrote, "2 Chainz went off on this album, all bangers on it," and "This is his best body of work in years."

Check out the music video for "Free B.G." above and let us know what your top three favourite titles from Dope Don't Sell Itself are in the comments.

