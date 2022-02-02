2 Chainz Does Damage On The Pharcyde's "Passin Me By" On LA Leakers Freestyle

2 Chainz has changed the narrative surrounding his name in the past few years. The rapper emerged with hilarious, often non-sensical, punchlines shortly after shedding the name Tity Boi for something more commercially friendly. Projects like Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and Rap or Go To The League offered a more well-rounded look at 2 Chainz as an MC.

The rapper's getting ready for the release of his seventh studio album, Dope Don't Sell Itself. Ahead of its Feb. 4th release, the rapper made an appearance for an incredible LA Leakers freestyle. The ATL giant tackles a West Coast classic -- The Pharcyde's "Passin' Me By" -- with ease in nearly five years since his last LA Leakers freestyle. His effortless wordplay shines across the verse, as he brings it back to his days in College Park and pays homage to his partner-in-rhyme on ColleGrove. "Sold so much dope, baking soda gave me a sponsorship/ Sold so many bags, Ziploc gave me a scholarship/ N***as know Tony rappin' like he on Tha Carter VI," Chainz raps on the record.

Peep 2 Chainz's latest LA Leakers freestyle below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Thank you NFL, I really appreciate the bag

Son of a gun, I really appreciate my dad

Rest in Peace, Killa, the work was vanilla

The chocolate chinchilla, birthday in September

And if you see me somewhere, find a gorilla

Don't help me, playa, help the gorilla

