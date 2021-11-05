2 Chainz Delivers The Anniversary Edition Of “T.R.U. REALigion” With 2 New Tracks

On November 1st, 2 Chainz celebrated the 10th anniversary of the release of his hit mixtape, T.R.U. REALigion. To help commemorate the special day, the rapper has uploaded an “Anniversary Edition” of the project to DSPs, including two new tracks on which he collaborated with Big Sean and Wiz Khalifa.

“At midnight 10 year anniversary RELOADED with [two] new songs & [two] new features. I’ll let y’all guess who,” the “Birthday Song” artist posted on his Instagram page on Thursday. Several commenters guessed that Lil Wayne would be one of the guests on the new tracks, but no such luck.

Along with the mixtape making its way onto streamers, 2 Chainz also fed his fans earlier this fall with news of a short and sweet T.R.U. REALigion anniversary tour, featuring dates in Chicago, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Silver Spring. The shows will kick off on November 23rd and wrap up on the 30th.

“Me n @djdrama did a classic mixtape,” the rapper told his followers in October. “Fast fwd 10 years later let’s take this show on the road for my day 1 fans.”

The project’s two new tracks, “Wreck,” and “Sofa” have been receiving plenty of love thus far, and fans have been more than happy to wake up to the good news that T.R.U. REALigion is now streaming, even if Tity Boi won’t be stopping in their city on tour.

Which feature is hitting harder for you? Big Sean, or Wiz Khalifa?

Tracklist:

1. Got One

2. Undastatement

3. Turn Up (feat. Cap 1)

4. Wreck (feat. Big Sean)

5. Sofa (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

6. Stunt (feat. Meek Mill)

7. Vi-agra

8. Spend It (feat. T.I.)

9. Murder (feat. Kreayshawn)

10. Slangin Birds (feat. Young Jeezy, Yo Gotta, & Birdman)

11. Addicted to Rubberbands (feat. J Hard)

12. Money Makin Mission

13. K.O. (feat. Big Sean)

14. One Day at a Time (feat. Jadakiss)

15. Letter to da Rap Game (feat. Dolla Boy & Raekwon)

16. I Got It (feat. Trey Songz)

17. Kesha