2 Chainz Delivers Emotional Bars On "Vampire"

2 Chainz is a seasoned veteran in the rap game and continues to drop some great projects. On Friday, he came through with his latest effort So Help Me God! which is an album full of diverse sounds. The artist is at his best on this album and with the track "Vampire," we can see the artist spitting some poignant verses while also getting out some emotions.

The track is about violence in the streets and how it seemingly won't end. Chainz explains how it has drained his energy like a vampire and that he hopes he can see a day where things can become peaceful. The jazzy and soulful instrumental complements the lyrics perfectly, and if you're a 2 Chainz fan, you can't help but love the maturity of this song.

Give this track a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

How you wanna go and kill yo partner? You ain't got no beef

Been sittin' at the table, even when I ain't had no seat (Uh)

If your lights and water never been cut off, don't judge me (Please)

If it ain't no real love, please don't try to hug me