Third time is the charm, and 2 Chainz is banking on this revised release date of his upcoming album So Help Me God to be the final answer. Following a pair of sample-clearance-related delays, Tity Boi has officially come forward to announce that the new project will be landing in full on November 13th, as confirmed by Pitchfork. The news follows the release of 2 Chainz's latest single "Quarantine Thick," a jaunty banger that finds him trading lewd and lusty bars with Mulatto, an artist currently on one hell of a tear in her own right.

Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images

Though we have yet to catch a tracklist, "Quarantine Thick" is the second So Help Me God track to arrive -- the other being the Lil Wayne-assisted "Money Maker," which set the victorious tone back in early September. Aside from Mulatto and his longtime collaborator Lil Weezy (with whom he's releasing ColleGrove 2 at some point in the imminent future), 2 Chainz has also been spotted working with Kanye West, though it's unclear as to what the producer slash presidential aspirant will be bringing to the table.

So there you have it. A few release dates later, and 2 Chainz has finally locked down the arrival of So Help Me God...so help him God. Barring any unforeseen situations, we should be enjoying his Rap Or Go To The League follow-up in a matter of days -- in the meantime, check out the extravagant new visuals to "Quarantine Thick," featuring Mulatto and produced by Yung Lan.