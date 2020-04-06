It's a new week, and the competitive spirit has yet to die down. In fact, it seems more alive than ever, with 2 Chainz actively seeking a foe with whom he can engage in a hit-for-hit battle. Unfortunately, the task is proving to be easier said than done.

"So I put up a post saying that Atlanta has run the game for the past couple of decades," begins Tity Boi. "And me wanting to participate in this Versus thing that Swizz and Timbaland have got going on. So we were thinking of some people outside the city to compete with. Some people were saying Drake, but Drake got more hits than The Beatles, like literally, we know this. Somebody say Wayne, but he been rapping before all of us, we all came up on Tune."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Then Snoop chimed in, but he got a couple of projects produced by Dr. Dre," continues 2 Chainz . "When he drop his stuff, it's going to stick. We know what Snoop has in his bag. I'm trying to see who I can go against. I saw French say Fab. Fab got some dope-ass girl records but I got that trap. Somebody said Meek, and I thought that would be dope. So let's do it Meek. Let's do it."

With the challenge officially issued, it didn't take long before Meek Mill caught wind of Tity's offer. "I just wanna watchhhh lol," wrote Meek, sliding into the comments. "Respectfully bowing out to my brother." Unfortunately, it doesn't appear the battle will transpire as expected, though 2 Chainz will likely remain on the hunt for a worthy opponent. Off the top, both Jadakiss and Rick Ross would be interesting challenges for Tity Boi, having both amassed beloved discographies throughout their respective careers -- here's hoping we can see 2 Chainz doing battle before all this is over.