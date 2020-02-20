Artists often want to be apart of the entertainment industry as a way to use their talents to get away from the violence and depravity of the neighborhoods they grew up in, but that doesn't always work out for them. It's been argued that as soon as rappers become successful their lives are placed in even more danger, and in recent years, we've seen lives like XXXTentaion, Nipsey Hussle, and now Pop Smoke taken due to senseless acts of violence.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Rapper 2 Chainz recently reflected on the harrowing experiences he's dealt with since becoming famous. "Success is dangerous, you sure you want this sh*t," the rapper wrote in a text photo in response to the news of Pop Smoke being murdered during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills. Then, 2 Chainz added a few more thoughts in his caption.

"Been shot at in San Fran , got arrested in Maryland , La , New York and Oklahoma," 2 Chainz wrote on Instagram. "Had a so call stand off with police in Oklahoma , Cali spot got broken into 4 times alll on tape and one of them even left they phone 😯😒ALLL SINCE I BEEN A 'RAPPER' you literally gotta Pray 🙏🏿that you make it back home safe !! But then you not even safe at home.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 my condolences." Check out his post below.