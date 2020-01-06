We suspected something was on the way for a minute now. For the past little while, 2 Chainz has been dropping off musical breadcrumbs for our enjoyment, including one last Friday with the brief banger "Falcons Hawks Braves." It felt as if Tity Boi was gearing up to make a major announcement, and now, those theories have been confirmed. The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to announce a new album called NO FACE NO CASE, a collaborative effort with his T.R.U. University artists Sleepy Rose, Worl, Skooly, and Hott Locked N.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"I might have been quiet for the tail end of last year but really been workin!" writes 2 Chainz, sharing the stylish album cover. "My biggest goal this year is to change someone else’s life. I’m excited to present “NO FACE NO CASE” with my young Playa partners." He also confirms that the project will be dropping on February 7th, with another spot of new music coming later tonight.

Check out the official announcement post below, and sound off - are you excited to see what the T.R.U. graduating class has been concocting? Check back tonight for the first single off NO FACE NO CASE.