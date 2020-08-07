Fresh off of his Verzuz battle against Rick Ross, 2 Chainz is ready to close out this year with a bang. Today, he released his new single "Money Maker" with Lil Wayne, teasing the world with the official sequel to their collaborative project ColleGrove. ColleGrove 2 is in the works and it is set to arrive before the end of the year. As for a solo album from Chainz, he's also prepping that, announcing it on The Breakfast Club.

During his chat with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, which included some frustration and a revelation as to why the Verzuz battle was so "lackadaisical", the legendary Atlanta rapper announced the title of his next studio album.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Having worked hard this year to establish himself as an executive, putting on his T.R.U. team of artists, Tity Boi is ready for the spotlight to get back on him. His new album will come before the end of the year and it will be titled So Help Me God, which was interestingly the original title for Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo. Considering how close those two are, we have to imagine that Chainz got Ye's blessing on this.

Watch his announcement at the end of the video. Who do you want to see on So Help Me God?