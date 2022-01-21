Atlanta-based rap veteran 2 Chainz has officially announced the release date for his upcoming seventh studio album, Dope Don't Sell Itself. The project, which features MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and more, will be released on February 4 via Def Jam Recordings.

The announcement comes following the release of 2 Chainz's new single, "Pop Music," featuring MoneyBagg Yo and BeatKing. The Grammy-award-winning rapper kicked off 2022 with the release of his first single from Dope Don't Sell Itself, "Million Dollars Worth of Game" featuring 42 Dugg.



2 Chainz's album cover for "Dope Don't Sell Itself" -- Image provided to HNHH by artist's PR team

The timing of his album release couldn't work better with his upcoming concert schedule, as the Legendz of The Streets tour kicks off in Columbus, Georgia the day prior with Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Lil Kim.

In conjunction with the album release, 2 Chainz is offering a bunch of exclusive merch on his website, including customizable lithographs, autographed CDs, and more.

2 Chainz is also presently starring in the "Whose Back You Got" commercial for the NFL Playoffs.

Stay tuned for the release of Dope Don't Sell Itself, coming early next month. Listen to 2 Chainz's new singles, "Pop Music" and "Million Dollars Worth of Game" below and let us know what you think. Do you think 2 Chainz is coming with another classic?