2 Chainz famously declared himself to be "Different," a boast that left many analyzing his self-imposed criteria. And while there are many qualities that set Tity Boi apart from his peers, one of the most notable distinctions has to be his absolutely prolific work ethic. Not only has 2 Chainz dropped three albums in the past four years, but he also continues to work on new music and plot out future releases.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Today, the rapper has moved to lay down the law on his Instagram page, teasing a batch of newly-recorded songs as well as an upcoming documentary. "I don’t think some people understand how much and how hard I work, so im putting a documentary together anyway," he teases, alongside a clip of a promising track. "Tonight I did 2 songs with @junethejenius, I did a song last nite and 3 songs nite before that, you see I talk in past tense cause I ain’t been to sleep yet so it’s not tomorrrow yet to me, if that makes any sense at all."

In the accompanying clip, 2 Chainz shows off the fruits of his labor -- namely an unfoldable stack of cash and an upcoming banger. It's unclear as to whether or not he's already working on his follow-up to So Help Me God, but knowing 2 Chainz, we'll see another studio album before 2021 winds to a close. Check out his new preview below, and sound off if you're excited for what he's got cooking.