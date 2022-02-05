2 Chainz & Roddy Ricch Are "Outstanding"

No surprise here, 2 Chainz is back with another banger. Earlier this weekend, the 44-year-old shared Dope Don't Sell Itself, a 12-track record including appearances from legends like Jacquees, Swae Lee, Lil Durk, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and 42 Dugg, among others.

Thus far, a standout fan favourite has been recognized in "Outstanding," featuring Roddy Ricch. The project's fourth track has earned a lot of praise, with some listeners saying that Roddy's verse is what they wish "The Box" rapper would've delivered on his recent album, Live Life Fast.

"I feel like hustlin' is hereditary / I mean, just think about it, man / How many niggas you know with that hustle? / Shit like a genetic trait / Shit gotta be in you, not on you / I'm sayin' laser shit gon' get you nowhere really fast, though / You can't buy motivation," Chainz says on the outro.

Stream "Outstanding" below and let us know what your top three from Dope Don't Sell Itself are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

That thang so good from the back, I'ma take it, outta bite that booty

Shawty got a watch, ring and a chain, yeah, she piped up too (Pipe)

I call throwin' onÐµs in a strip club payin' taxes (Mm-hmm)

First rapper with a VersacÐµ deal, did a chain reaction (Mm-hmm)