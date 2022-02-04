mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz & NBA Youngboy Flex Hard On "10 Bracelets"

Taiyo Coates
February 04, 2022 12:19
132 Views
40
1
Via Gamebread/Def Jam/UMGVia Gamebread/Def Jam/UMG
Via Gamebread/Def Jam/UMG

10 Bracelets
2 Chainz Feat. NBA Youngboy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (5)
Rate
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

2 Chainz is accustomed to talking about the "most expensivest" things.


2 Chainz bragging and boasting about what he's purchased is about as natural as LeBron James shooting a post-fadeaway from the left block. Getting to the bag is 2 Chainz' bread and butter, serving as his most common topic of discussion, both inside and outside of music. One of his earliest major street hits, 2007's "Duffle Bag Boy" (as a member or Playaz Circle), features incredibly flashy lines like "Walked into the Gucci store, 'honey, I'm home!'"

If his flexing in his early music isn't enough, 2 Chainz has a Viceland television series called Most Expensivest, dedicated to displaying the most opulent variations of common items. All things considered, he is no stranger to this type of talk. "10 Bracelets" showcases everything we've come to know and love about the Atlanta representative. In even more exquisite fashion, the title of the track refers directly to the cover art for his album Dope Don't Sell Itself, in which he has on exactly 10 bracelets of various kinds.

To assist with the showboating, 2 Chainz gets help from Louisiana native NBA Youngboy. The young artist is fresh off a track with Internet Money titled "Flossin'," in which he speaks on many of the same topics. Youngboy adds his melodic stylings to "10 Bracelets," which paired with the beat excellently. The song's bright instrumentation lends itself to the lavish lyrics, and both artists perform well in their roles.

Dope Don't Sell Itself is available now on streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics

More whips than Kunta Kinte,
Made a million dollars bootlegging my own mixtape,
The block was calienté

2 Chainz NBA Youngboy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 2 Chainz & NBA Youngboy Flex Hard On "10 Bracelets"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject