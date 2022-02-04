2 Chainz & NBA Youngboy Flex Hard On "10 Bracelets"

2 Chainz bragging and boasting about what he's purchased is about as natural as LeBron James shooting a post-fadeaway from the left block. Getting to the bag is 2 Chainz' bread and butter, serving as his most common topic of discussion, both inside and outside of music. One of his earliest major street hits, 2007's "Duffle Bag Boy" (as a member or Playaz Circle), features incredibly flashy lines like "Walked into the Gucci store, 'honey, I'm home!'"

If his flexing in his early music isn't enough, 2 Chainz has a Viceland television series called Most Expensivest, dedicated to displaying the most opulent variations of common items. All things considered, he is no stranger to this type of talk. "10 Bracelets" showcases everything we've come to know and love about the Atlanta representative. In even more exquisite fashion, the title of the track refers directly to the cover art for his album Dope Don't Sell Itself, in which he has on exactly 10 bracelets of various kinds.

To assist with the showboating, 2 Chainz gets help from Louisiana native NBA Youngboy. The young artist is fresh off a track with Internet Money titled "Flossin'," in which he speaks on many of the same topics. Youngboy adds his melodic stylings to "10 Bracelets," which paired with the beat excellently. The song's bright instrumentation lends itself to the lavish lyrics, and both artists perform well in their roles.

Dope Don't Sell Itself is available now on streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics

More whips than Kunta Kinte,

Made a million dollars bootlegging my own mixtape,

The block was calienté