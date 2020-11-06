2 Chainz & Mulatto Celebrate A Few Extra Pounds On "Quarantine Thick"

She's been in the game since her first introduction to The Rap Game years ago, but it seems that Mulatto's career has launched forward exponentially within the last year. We finally received her debut album Queen of Da Souf back in August, but she's also shared collaborations with G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, City Girls, Fredo Bang, and many others. The rapper was nominated for Best New Artist at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, and she isn't slowing down anytime soon. Mulatto has linked with the hitmaker 2 Chainz and the pair dropped their single "Quarantine Thick" on Friday (November 6).

Fans are still awaiting the release of 2 Chainz's anticipated phantom project So Help Me God, and it's not truly known when the Atlanta rapper plans on sharing his album with the world. He recently announced that there was yet another delay with its release, so in the meantime, stream "Quarantine Thick" featuring Mulatto and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She said, all the gyms closed, so she been feelin' lazy

She been late night snackin', but shawty still my baby (Pop, poppin', chill)

Several watches later, I still rock a Rollie (Rock a Rollie)

I'm prayin' for the dead, I'm prayin' for my homies (Rest in peace)