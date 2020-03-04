2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Had Crazy Chemistry On "Section"

Four years ago, hip-hop fans were treated to one hell of a day -- not only did Kendrick Lamar fire off Untitled Unmastered, but 2 Chainz came through with his third studio album ColleGrove, a project that became an instant fan-favorite. Though not officially billed as a collaborative album, Lil Wayne appeared on eight out of twelve tracks, the Ghostface to Tity Boi's Raekwon. Together they made for an excellent partnership, at once zany and charismatic, technically proficient and lyrically sharp when need be.

Though picking a single highlight is no easy feat, there's much to enjoy in the album's closing track "Section." Produced by London On Da Track, who has been essentially doing no wrong since 2016, the banger continuously builds to a satisfying crescendo, never quite committing to the expected drop. As such, there's a certain sense of urgent tension imbued within the track, which serves to bleed into both 2 Chainz and Lil Weezy's performances.

On that note, Tity Boi sparks things off with a fierce barrage of stop and start bars, declaring his favorite hustler to be Baby in the crossover event of the summer. "I went to jail, I might go to Hell, I used to sell drugs to my momma," he declares. "I got a scale, I'm ducking from 12, eat Benihana’s like McDonald's." The perfect counterpart to 2 Chainz' steady delivery, Weezy slides through with the dexterity, flexing like only he can. "Up in my section, I'm laughing with bitches, I don't get the jokes but I do get the pussy," he spits. "Smoking that loud I know you want to shoosh me, don't need security my homie a bully."

Happy anniversary to 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne's collaborative ColleGrove, one of the best joint albums of the past ten years. Or is it? Sound off below with your take.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

