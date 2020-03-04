mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Had Crazy Chemistry On "Section"

Mitch Findlay
March 04, 2020 12:54
750 Views
40
3
Def Jam RecordingsDef Jam Recordings
Def Jam Recordings

Section
2 Chainz Feat. Lil Wayne

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Four years ago, 2 Chainz brought Lil Wayne into his world with the collaborative fan-favorite album "ColleGrove."


Four years ago, hip-hop fans were treated to one hell of a day -- not only did Kendrick Lamar fire off Untitled Unmasteredbut 2 Chainz came through with his third studio album ColleGrove, a project that became an instant fan-favorite. Though not officially billed as a collaborative album, Lil Wayne appeared on eight out of twelve tracks, the Ghostface to Tity Boi's Raekwon. Together they made for an excellent partnership, at once zany and charismatic, technically proficient and lyrically sharp when need be.

Lil Wayne 2 Chainz ColleGrove

 

Though picking a single highlight is no easy feat, there's much to enjoy in the album's closing track "Section." Produced by London On Da Track, who has been essentially doing no wrong since 2016, the banger continuously builds to a satisfying crescendo, never quite committing to the expected drop. As such, there's a certain sense of urgent tension imbued within the track, which serves to bleed into both 2 Chainz and Lil Weezy's performances.

On that note, Tity Boi sparks things off with a fierce barrage of stop and start bars, declaring his favorite hustler to be Baby in the crossover event of the summer. "I went to jail, I might go to Hell, I used to sell drugs to my momma," he declares. "I got a scale, I'm ducking from 12, eat Benihana’s like McDonald's." The perfect counterpart to 2 Chainz' steady delivery, Weezy slides through with the dexterity, flexing like only he can. "Up in my section, I'm laughing with bitches, I don't get the jokes but I do get the pussy," he spits. "Smoking that loud I know you want to shoosh me, don't need security my homie a bully." 

Happy anniversary to 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne's collaborative ColleGrove, one of the best joint albums of the past ten years. Or is it? Sound off below with your take.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My slime got the cannon and he a loose cannon
And I got the cannon and I am no different
I got that money, money’s not a problem
How you like my Spanish, money’s no problemo
Up in my section, I'm laughing with bitches
I don't get the jokes but I do get the pussy
Smoking that loud I know you want to shoosh me
Don't need security my homie a bully

2 Chainz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  3
  750
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
2 Chainz Lil Wayne London On Da Track collegrove
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Had Crazy Chemistry On "Section"
40
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject