During a quarantine stream, 2 Chainz confirmed that his productive year would include the release of Lil Wayne collabo album "Collegrove 2."
It's only the first quarter of 2020 and Lil Wayne's loyal fans can likely consider themselves well-fed, what with the release of Funeral in late January. Likewise for 2 Chainz's fans, though they might not be as full, given that Tity's lone album thus far was a T.R.U University compilation. Still, there's plenty of time for that to change, and change it shall. Last night, 2 Chainz hit up Instagram Live to stream some unreleased music, not to mention dropping a major bombshell regarding Collegrove 2.
Ever since Collegrove arrived four years ago, many have been eager to see whether 2 Chainz and Lil Weezy would unite for a sequel. Luckily, it would appear that's the game plan. "I'm also dropping Collegrove 2 this year," confirms 2 Chainz. "Just know that gon drop, all that secret surprise shit." Though he doesn't provide much else in the way of a release window, it's good to know that the Lil Wayne collaboration album remains in the pipeline, though it's likely we'll see a 2 Chainz solo album before it hits.
If the snippets are any indication, we're in for a treat. 2 Chainz took a moment to preview one of the tracks, which features an absolutely savage verse from a snapping Wayne. "Give my people power now we power fiends," spits Wayne, deep in his bag. "This addiction feeling like a boxer stepping out the ring / you swing and miss, we critically thinking about the critics up in critical condition." All the while, a jovial Tity bops like he knows exactly what he's got in the stash. Stay tuned for more news on Collegrove 2, which is officially arriving this year.