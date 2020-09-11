2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Celebrate HBCU Marching Bands In "Money Maker" Video

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne release the music video for "Money Maker," showing out for the HBCUs.

2 Chainz announced that, at the end of this month, he will be releasing his new album So Help Me God. The news came fresh off the heels of his headline-making Verzuz battle against Rick Ross, which forced fans to hand Chainz his flowers after years of underestimating his impact on the game.

Now that the entire world knows just how many hits he's had a hand in creating, 2 Chainz is ready to unleash more.

His latest attempt is in his lead single "Money Maker," which features the legendary Lil Wayne.

The song has already been given an animated video but, today, Tity Boi dropped the official video, which shows out for all the HBCUs, especially Southern University and A&M College, of which the song actually samples their marching band Human Jukebox.

Footage of HBCU marching bands and cheerleaders adorns the screen during the entirety of the "Money Maker" video, which is available now.

Watch it above and stay tuned for 2 Chainz' new album So Help Me God, which arrives on September 25.