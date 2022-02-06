2 Chainz & Lil Baby Pop Off On High Octane Track "Kingpen Ghostwriter"

2 Chainz is one of the most beloved artists in the game, and at this stage in his career, he is still dropping dope new projects. For instance, 2 Chainz came through with Dope Don't Sell Itself, on Friday, and it is packed with some pretty amazing songs and features. In fact, there is one feature that everyone is gravitating towards right now, and that is the track with Lil Baby called "Kingpen Ghostwriter."

As you will immediately notice in this track, 2 Chainz is going hard with the braggadocios lyrics, all while the beat drives home the intensity of the song. One Lil Baby joins the track, the intensity is kicked up once again, as we get a phenomenal verse that helps to elevate 2 Chainz's energy. Overall, it's one of the best on the entire album, and you can stream the song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She got on bust-downs, she buss it down like she naked

And thÐµ trappin' hot

Told her "Come and dance" (DancÐµ)

Didn't have no A.C. on, all we had was Only Fans (Woo)