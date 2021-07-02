2 Chainz & Juicy J Assist Beatking On Strip Club Anthem "SDAB"

After teaming up with Erica Banks and Dreamdoll on the remix to “Too That" a couple weeks ago, DJ Beatking is back with more heat for the holiday weekend, this time calling on 2 Chainz and Juicy J for a new single called “SDAB.”

Short for “Shake Dat Ass Bitch,” “SDAB” is a new strip club anthem that finds Chainz and Juicy rapping about making it rain, designer bags, and of course watching the ladies shaking their asses. It’s quite the repetitive song with “shake the ass bitch” being the chorus over and over, but it’ll definitely get the ladies moving in the club. And Juicy J's verse is pretty hard.

Check out the lyric video (below) and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

All that ass you got we got ned a private room

Gon' pop that pussy just like I be poppin’ shroom

I love a ratchet bitch that never been out the states

Her idea of FaceTime is my dick in her face

- Juicy J