Earlier this month, 2 Chainz revealed that he and his son, Halo Epps, would be starting their own podcast on YouTube. Titled Me And Halo, the show consists of the father and son duo talking about any, and every, thing that crosses their minds. From sports news to life updates, the two are giving fans an inside look at their relationship.

On the latest episode of their series, 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, took a dive into his son's coursework-- which he admitted that he's paying nearly $100,000 for. "Who else [are] you supposed to know at the school that I'm paying all that money for," he asked jokingly. Halo decided to talk about science, saying, "I know one astronaut, she was the first black astronaut to ever go into space."

"Mae Jemison," his father replied before asking if he would ever like to go into space. With his fist under his chin, Halo responded, "I definitely want to go to the moon, but it's going to take three days to go to the moon." In a state of confusion, the 44-year-old questioned how Halo was so certain of that fact.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a confident tone, he side-eyed his dad and said, "I'm smart, what you mean? I go to a school." Still not convinced, the "It's a Vibe" artist argued, "It seems like it wouldn't take three days-- they've got fast rockets." Positive that he was correct, Halo told his dad again that it took a total of three days.

After a short back and forth, Chainz said thoughtfully, "The thing about you is, I learn stuff from you too," to which Halo replied, "I get that a lot."